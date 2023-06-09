INDIALIFESTYLE

Airport authority introduces ‘drop and go’ facility at Srinagar airport

The Airport Authority of India has introduced a ‘drop and go’ facility at the entry to the Srinagar international airport to address long standing grievances of passengers about delays and hassles.

According to the airport director, the facility, a complimentary one, would allow a passenger to leave the vehicle at the drop gate, then directly put the baggage on X-ray and after screening, the passenger can board e-carts stationed at Drop Gate.

The vehicle checking, baggage checking and personal frisking is a time consuming process and this results in delays to the passengers seeking entry to the airport, he noted.

“Hassles are increasing to such an extent that we have to often advise the passengers to come to the airport four hours in advance so that they do not miss their flights.

“Despite such precautions there are frequent complaints that passengers are still missing their flights.

“We have introduced a ‘Drop and Go’ facility at the entry to the airport. Our esteemed passengers can leave their vehicles at the drop gate, and the vehicles can go back to the city,” he said, adding, “The passengers will then directly put their baggage on X-ray and after screening can board our e-carts stationed at Drop Gate.

“Passengers can also avail paid porter service if they wish so. These comfortable, eco-friendly, battery operated e-carts will take the passengers to the terminal building with their baggage.

“This facility is complementary and we are not charging our esteemed passengers any fees for using this service.”

“At the terminal building, the passengers may proceed to the check-in counters for the check-in process.

“With the introduction of this facility 40 per cent to 50 per cent of passengers will use this service and delays at the Drop Gate will reduce to that extent.”

“This facility can also be used by arriving passengers.

“The passengers coming to Srinagar can board these e-carts from the arrival exit and ride till the Drop Gate. At Drop Gate they can board their vehicles and go home.”

“The facility is being introduced on an experimental basis with four number state of the art and environment friendly e-carts.

“If we receive a good response, then we will further increase the number of carts.

“We invite our passengers to use this facility to maximum extent and make it a grand success,” the airport director told some reporters.

