Airport security tightened, vehicle checks 1 km away

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Apprehending aviation-related terror incidents as all airports in the country have emerged as “soft targets” post scrapping of Article 370, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued stringent security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents, official sources said here on Wednesday.

This would include random security checks of vehicles to be taken up around 1 km away from the Mumbai and other airports, besides banning visitors at any airport from August 10 to 20.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), responsible for security at all Indian airports, has sent out a detailed advisory revising and tightening the security norms to be followed, particularly airports in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, which came into force from Wednesday.

Since the possibility of such “unlawful interference” is more from the city side of the airport premises and terminals, all approaching vehicles will be subject to an intensive random security check at least one km away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and all other airports in the country.

The Mumbai and state police have been directed to set up such vehicle check points at a sufficient distance away from the CSMIA with enough manpower and equipment on a 24/7 basis with immediate effect, as per the BCAS directives.

At least 10 percent of all vehicles approaching CSMIA shall be randomly checked thoroughly, till August 31, or further orders.

Additionally, to avert any potential aviation-related threats in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, separate security protocols have been announced which will be implemented from August 10-20, at all airports, air force stations, airfields, airstrips, helipads, flying schools and aviation training institutes in the country.

This would include stringent on-ground monitoring of all regulatory guidelines for operations of microlite aircraft, aero models, para-gliders, power hang-gliders, hot air balloons and unmanned aerial systems, especially in and around Delhi Airport.

At all airports, besides the mandatory vehicle and passenger checks, there will be a compulsory secondary ladder point checking for all flights.

Security will be enhanced in and outside at all aviation installations and cargo terminals, and there will be strict access control to regulate entry to airport terminal buildings, landside, all operational areas and other airport facilities.

Passengers shall be subject to a 100 per cent ‘full pat down’ search at pre-embarkation security check point, random checks at the entry point to terminals by the bomb disposal and dog squads, tightened landside security and banning of all parked vehicles in front of the terminal buildings.

Similar additional security measures shall be implemented for the air caterers and their catering vehicles, while there will be strict monitoring of all non-scheduled flights including air-ambulances, and enhanced screening and protection of hold baggage, unauthorized entry to aerobridges, etc.

From August 10-20, entry of visitors and sale of visitor tickets to the airports shall be banned though it would be relaxed for certain categories and government officials.

