AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

An AirTag has helped to bust robbers who stole more than $62,000 in thefts, the media reported.

A Texas family became fed up with gravesite robbers and installed a hidden AirTag to capture them in the act, reports AppleInsider.

The family didn’t anticipate that their smart use of AirTag would help authorities find stolen bronze memorial vases valued at more than $62,000.

According to Tony Velazquez, his uncle’s gravesite at the Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas, had been frequently robbed.

“Each time, thieves had absconded with a bronze memorial vase — which retails for $600 — that had adorned the grave,” the report said.

Velazquez dropped an AirTag into the vase as a safety measure in case the thieves struck again.

He provided the authorities with the AirTag data, which they then used to locate the vase and dozens more at a house 45 minutes away.

Local authorities then arrested the suspects, accused of stealing 102 vases over the last two months.

Clute Police Chief James Fitch said that the thieves intended to sell the vases for a quick profit at a nearby scrap yard.

“They had actually tried to take the entire vases to a scrap yard,” Fitch said, “They turned them down luckily.”

2023062931301

