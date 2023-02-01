Apple’s AirTag has helped a passenger to track his lost wallet, even after American Airlines could not find it.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the passenger shared the incident on Sunday.

He mentioned that after realising that he lost his wallet, he contacted American Airlines and they said that they couldn’t find it.

Luckily, he had AirTag in his wallet with which he was able to track it.

After tracking, he discovered that the wallet was on the plane and had gone over to 35 cities.

Later, the airline replied to the passenger’s post, “Oh no, we’re sorry you left your wallet behind. Join us in DMs with your record locator, description and Lost and Found claim number.”

Last month, it was reported that the tracking device had helped Air Canada passengers to find their missing luggage which was on a different continent after a flight.

