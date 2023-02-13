SCI-TECHWORLD

AirTag helps track stolen car in US

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s AirTag has helped to track a stolen car in the US state of North Carolina.

Police were able to track down the stolen car because of the owner’s AirTag inside, but the thieves then crashed it during the high-speed chase, reports AppleInsider.

Antar Muhammad’s Toyota Camry was stolen by three thieves, which was later discovered by the neighbour’s doorbell camera’s footage.

“We woke up, and I looked outside and I asked my wife, ‘Hey, do you know your car’s no longer in the driveway?'” Muhammad was quoted as saying.

Muhammad also mentioned that he puts AirTags in everything, from the car to new luggage.

“I’m able to pinpoint exactly where it’s at and actually to zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space the car was in,” he added.

The thieves were arrested and guns found in the car were taken by police, the report said.

In June last year, AirTags had helped a man locate and recover his stolen Range Rover in Canada.

Meanwhile, last month, the tracking device had helped to rescue a dog that was lost in the major floods in California, by leading rescuers to his location.

20230213-142005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple Music is second most used music streaming service: Report

    US woman tracks partner via Apple AirTag, allegedly kills him

    Musk again ‘touches upon’ SpaceX sex scandal on Twitter

    ‘Kite camera’ developed by IIIT-Hyderabad researchers