Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Guwahati.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at GS Road, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh, Beltola, and few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” said Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North-East.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Gurugram.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

