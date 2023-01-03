INDIASCI-TECH

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Indore

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Indore.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

“Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,” Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Jammu, Srinagar, Shimla, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

