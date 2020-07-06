Airtel launches ‘Priority 4G Network’ for ‘Platinum’ customers

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of ‘Priority 4G Network’ for its ‘Platinum’ mobile customers.

Airtel has deployed advanced technologies that give its Platinum mobile customers preference on the network. As a result, all these customers will experience faster 4G speeds, the company said in a statement.

As part of the Airtel Thanks programme, all postpaid mobile customers on Rs 499 and above plans are designated as Platinum’ and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a customised Platinum UI on Airtel Thanks app.

In addition, Airtel Platinum customers get red carpet customer care with preferential service at call centres and retail stores. All Airtel call centres and retail stores have dedicated staff to attend to Platinum customers on priority and cut down on their waiting time.

Shashwat Sharma, CMO of Bharti Airtel, said: “It has been our endeavour to offer a differentiated service experience to our Platinum mobile customers as part of the Airtel Thanks programme. And that’s where we will deliver that ‘extra’ service experience to them, including faster speeds by giving them preference on our 4G network, while continuing to serve each of our 280 million customers with the same passion.”

To enjoy the ‘Priority 4G Network’ experience, existing Airtel and non-Airtel customers can upgrade to Airtel postpaid plans starting at Rs 499.

