BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India’s digital ecosystem

NewsWire
0
0

Bharti Airtel and Meta on Monday announced their collaboration to support the growth of India’s digital ecosystem.

Airtel partners with Meta and STC (Seychelles Trading Company) to bring 2Africa Pearls to India as part of its ongoing effort to improve the nation’s infrastructure.

2Africa is the world’s longest subsea cable system and is expected to provide faster internet connectivity to nearly 3 billion people worldwide.

“With our contributions to the 2Africa cable and Open RAN, we are investing in crucial and progressive connectivity infrastructure which is needed to support the increasing demand for high-speed data in India. We look forward to working closely with Meta to deliver best-in-class digital experiences to our customers in India,” Vani Venkatesh, CEO, Global Business, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Both companies will jointly invest in global connectivity infrastructure and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) based new-age digital solutions to support the emerging requirements of customers and enterprises in India.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Airtel to further advance the region’s connectivity infrastructure that will enable a better network experience for people and businesses across India,” Francisco Varela, vice president of mobile partnerships for Meta said in a statement.

The company said that it will integrate Meta’s WhatsApp within its CPaaS platform.

With this integration, businesses will be able to use WhatsApp’s extensive features and reach to provide enterprises with unparalleled omnichannel customer engagement.

20221205-141402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WEF recognises Dr Reddy’s Hyderabad factory part of global lighthouse network

    Shares of Greaves Cotton up sharply as company’s e-mobility venture turns...

    India creating massive AI database to boost startup ecosystem: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Iron ore miners want Karnataka to lift trade barriers