Airtel partners Cloud computing firm Vultr to empower Indian enterprises

Bharti Airtel and Cloud computing company Vultr on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s data centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally.

The partnership will offer Vultr’s Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, and Cloud Infrastructure services to India’s digital ecosystem, said Airtel.

“This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs which when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers,” said Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO-Enterprise, Airtel Business.

Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing and gaming use cases.

“With 30 Cloud data centre locations globally, including three locations in India in Airtel data centers, Vultr provides unrivaled price-to-performance and global reach. Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant, the parent company of Vultr.

For enterprise customers, Airtel offers secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, adtech and CPaaS (Airtel IQ).

Vultr has so far served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries.

