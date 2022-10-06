BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Airtel rolls out 5G Plus in 8 cities, no SIM change required

Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched 5G plus services in eight cities and users will not need to change the SIM card as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is now 5G-enabled.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner, said the company, as it continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.

“Our solution will work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

“Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come,” Vittal added.

Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem.

This will ensure that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

Bharti Airtel last week showcased a 5G-connected ambulance to transform primary health care in emergency situations, along with smart farming solutions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5G official launch in the country.

