Chandigarh, Oct 11 (IANS) Bharti Airtel on Friday announced it was shutting down its 3G network in Haryana.

Its mobile broadband services will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with high definition quality voice over long-term evolution calling, the company said in a statement.

Haryana is the second telecom circle after Kolkata for discontinuation of 3G services by the company.

