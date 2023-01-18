BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Airtel to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Bharti Airtel Group’s data center arm, Nxtra Data Centers will set up a large Hyperscale Data Center in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The facility will have a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next 5-7 years.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos in the presence of Telangana’s minister for information technology and industries K.T. Rama Rao and Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal for the Bharti Airtel Group.

The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data center arm will make the capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers.

“Hyderabad is not the hub for Hyperscale Data Centers in India and Airtel’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state,” the minister said.

“This is one of our biggest greenfield Data Center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the Data Center project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, the Government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in the matter of a few months. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group.

