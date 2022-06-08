BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Airtel users in India report Internet, network outage, services restored

NewsWire
0
0

Several Airtel users in India reportedly faced Internet and signal outage on Thursday. However, the company said it has restored the services.

According to outage-tracking website DownDetector, reports of the outage came from cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, among other regions.

Several users took to Twitter to register their complaints about the Airtel outage. The Twitterati tagged Airtel services and Airtel India in their tweets and demanded a quick fix to the problem. They complained of zero network, not able to access mobile internet, and some even reported problems with landline internet.

The outage, which occurred after 4 p.m. on Thursday led to over 3,500 complaints in just a short amount of time on the Airtel website, DownDetector.com said.

The company noted that the services went only out for 15 minutes and have been restored.

This is the second such major outage reported with Airtel. In March cities including Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and Guwahati also saw an Airtel blackout.

20220608-202203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharti Airtel’s revenues up 22% YoY, net profit 165% in Q4FY22

    MSP distorts mkt prices of farm produce, planting decisions of farmers:...

    Import duty waiver to moderate steel prices, reduce inflation: Omega Seiki...

    High fuel prices to hit near-term demand, recovery seen in H2:...