Airtel, VIL’s postpaid tariffs 1.5-2 times higher than Jio: Report

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A recent report by CLSA has said that the postpaid tariff plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are priced at a premium of 1.5 to 2 times that of Reliance Jio.

“Our analysis of more than 100 mobile tariff plans across Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reveals incumbents’ 1.5-2x premium in postpaid and 15-30 per cent premium in prepaid offers vs RJio,” said the report.

While Jio’s tariffs underscore consistent share gains, the lack of a ramp-up in postpaid is “surprising”, it noted.

“Among incumbents, we note Bharti’s expansion in postpaid subscribers and market share performance vs Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, with expected imminent recovery in sector revenues and rising data adoption, we remain positive on RJio and Bharti Airtel,” it said.

The CLSA report said that among the operators, Reliance Jio has the cheapest postpaid plan, priced at Rs 199 offering 25GB data and unlimited voice.

While Bharti Airtel has consolidated its postpaid offering into four plans priced from Rs 499 to Rs 1,599, it also selectively offers a Rs 399 plan with 40 GB data, the report said, adding that besides having postpaid plans at similar price points to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea has a cheaper Rs 299 plan with 30GB data and unlimited voice.

Bharti Airtel’s postpaid plans offer more content, with a three month Netflix subscription and yearly subscriptions of Amazon Prime and ZEE5. Vodafone Idea has bundled only Amazon Prime and ZEE5, it added.

–IANS

rrb/mag/bg