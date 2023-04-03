INDIA

AISA claims 15 of its activists detained, police deny

NewsWire
0
0

A student group led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) claimed that 15 of its activists were detained outside Indraprastha College for Women on Monday.

The group had gathered to stage a protest against the alleged harassment of female students during a fest last week, and to express their dissatisfaction with the administration’s response to the incident.

However, the Delhi Police has denied the accusation of detaining any protesters. Police personnel were present in large numbers, and barricades had been placed at the college’s gates.

A senior police official said that at around 11 a.m., some 15-20 protesters of AISA started their protest.

“They were asked to disperse but they did not. Then, between 12:40-1 p.m. some 27 protesters (15 male and 12 female) were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and were relieved there. No one from them was from the Indraprastha College,” said the official.

The Indraprastha College for Women is an affiliate of Delhi University, and several students have held multiple demonstrations in the past few days, demanding the resignation of the newly-appointed principal over alleged security lapses during the annual fest and its perceived authoritarian steps.

20230403-152803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MPs meet Modi on reservation for OBCs in NEET

    Tomar’s remarks a challenge on behalf of corporate forces: AIKS

    FIR against Chhattisgarh CM’s father on controversial comments

    Police complaints filed against Telangana BJP chief for hate speech