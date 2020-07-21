Aishwarya Arjun tests Covid-19 positive

South actress Aishwarya Arjun has tested Covid-19 positive and is currently quarantined at home. The actress took to her verified Instagram account on Monday to confirm the news.

“I have recently been tested positive for COVID-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. God bless. With love, Aishwarya Arjun,” wrote the “Prema Baraha” actress.