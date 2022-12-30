ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on New Year

As everyone is making plans for New Year celebrations, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare has decided to go on a solo trip to Bali and explore its beauty.

She shared: “I decided to plan this solo trip to Bali because after working round the clock the whole year everyone needs a little breather which is totally different from the monotonous life. This trip is mainly about rejuvenating myself and a short break to self-actualize.”

The ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ actress shared that she is excited about her solo trip as she will get a chance to spend some time with herself and do yoga and meditation.

“I am really excited to attend this yoga meditation retreat that I have come here, I am sure it will be revitalizing. I decided to do a solo trip because I thought I needed to be with myself for some time.”

“I was looking forward to this trip for a very long time and I am so glad that I made this decision. I feel every woman should go for a solo trip at least once in her life. I will surely be back fresh, happy, and all ready for next year,” she added.

