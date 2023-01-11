ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya Khare brings home a furry friend

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare has brought home a fury friend which is a Shih Tzu.

Aishwarya, who has become a pet parent to ‘Barfi’, got candid and shared her excitement about getting this new member at her place.

Aishwarya, who hails from Bhopal, shared what motivated her to keep a pet.

“I’ve always been fond of dogs, and I also have one in the Bhopal house whose name is Noddy. But since I have been away from home, I never really got to spend enough time with him.”

The actress has received a lot of fame from her TV shows such as ‘Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’, ‘Naagin 5’ and others.

Aishwarya added that after noticing how the pet keeps its parents always happy and gives them good company, she also thought of having a pet.

“I have noticed how happy Noddy makes my parents, so I thought of getting this bundle of joy for myself too.”

However, she said: “I am so excited to become a dog parent for the first time, but honestly, it is a very big responsibility. Initially, I got very scared, my sister and I were not very sure if we could take up this responsibility, but then, we just decided to go for it.”

At last, the actress said that she hopes to take proper care of ‘Barfi’.

“I think we will be good parents to Barfi, he indeed is a baby who makes us feel like parents of a new-born. We are already so attached to him and in a positive way, he has turned our world upside down”, she concluded.

