Aishwarya Khare: Television is a very important medium of entertainment

As Monday is World Television Day, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare, who started her journey with the TV show ‘Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda’, talks about her favourite shows on TV and how much it helped her to grow in her career.

The actress has received a lot of fame from her TV shows such as ‘Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’, ‘Naagin 5’ and others.

She says the most important aspect of TV is that its reach is wide and audiences of all age groups watch it.

“Television is a very important medium of entertainment for a lot of people. And it not only entertains the audience but also educates them in every way possible. It is unbelievable how there are so many channels for all kinds of genres and beats, with multiple language options to entertain and educate all age groups.”

While talking about a few shows that she enjoyed watching, she adds: “When it comes to the shows, I personally believe that television has impacted a lot of people with powerful shows like ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, ‘Jodha Akbar’ and many more. Even I, as an artist, am very grateful for television and will always be.”

20221122-063214

