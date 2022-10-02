ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya Khare turns emotional seeing her family at awards event

Like everyone, TV actress Aishwarya Khare is very close to her family, and when she saw them on the stage at an award function, she was touched and felt proud that because of her achievement, the entire family got to be on the stage.

Aishwarya, who is known for her role in shows such as ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ and currently she got an appreciation for the portrayal of Lakshmi Bajwa in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. The actress received the ‘Best Bahu Award’ during Zee Rishtey Awards.

The most memorable moment came for her when the hosts and ‘Meet’ actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey asked Aishwarya to press a buzzer in order to get a surprise. After pressing the buzzer, Aishwarya saw her family coming on the stage.

After looking at them she got emotional and said: “I cannot express how happy I am. Today because of me, my whole family has been a part of such a big event, and I couldn’t have been happier than this.”

Zee Rishtey Awards airs on Zee TV.

