New Delhi, May 19 (IANSlife) Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a voluminous Dolce and Gabbana (D&G) gown adorned with colourful three-D flowers on the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Paris.

Aishwarya, who is representing L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival, posted a close-up shot of her glam on Instagram with a heart emoji.

On the opening day of the festival, the “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” actress was also seen in a gorgeous hot pink Valentino pantsuit with hot pink heels, attending the premiere of Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The actress also shared a special moment with Eva Longoria, who represents L’Oreal Paris.

