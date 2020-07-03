All my love to Saroj ji: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns ‘Dance Guru’ Saroj Khan’s demise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening mourned the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on social media.

“ALL my Love Always too, Saroj ji. May your Soul Rest in Peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our Dance Guru in our Film Industry…truly a Legend…Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance…THANK YOU for All your Duas and Blessings always… and so much LOVE You will truly be missed. Prayers and much Strength to all your family,” the actress posted on Instagram.

The actress shared a still from the set of her 1999 film “Taal” where Saroj Khan can be seen choreographing a dance move for Aishwarya.

Saroj Khan has choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for iconic dance numbers like “Nimbooda” (“Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”), “Dola re dola” (“Devdas”), “Ramta jogi” (“Taal”), “Barso re” (“Guru”) among others.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram Story, remembering the legendary choreographer.

“The first song I ever performed to in films was under her tutelage and choreography. She taught me so much. Will miss you Saroj ji. RIP,” the actor shared.

Three-time National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai early on Friday. She was 71.