Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the second part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, was spotted arriving for a media event in the city on Tuesday.

The actress chose a traditional Indian attire for the event. She wore an ivory coloured anarkali suit with shimmery embellishments and a matching dupatta. She kept her long tresses open and rounded off her look with a statement emerald neckpiece.

In the film, Aishwarya plays dual roles of Nandini – the Queen of Pazhuvoor and Mandakini – the aunt of Poonguzhali. The film is based on author Kalki’s eponymous novel. The first part of the film dramatises the early life of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would become the renowned emperor Rajaraja I.

Ever since its publication in 1955, a film adaptation of the novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ had been explored by several Tamil filmmakers. However, it never materialised due to financial constraints. Even Mani Ratnam attempted to adapt the novel in the late-1980s and early-2010s but was unsuccessful.

Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part will land in theatres on April 28.

