Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be back on the big screen after four years with a big budget, two-part historical magnum opus epic helmed by ace director Mani Ratnam.

This movie could be called her comeback, except that Aishwarya is looking at an arrangement which allows her to keep her family and especially her daughter as priority so she is not eyeing a full-fledged busy return to movies.

In the recently concluded IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave an interview to Times of India (in the sidelines at the green carpet).

She spoke about what a pleasure it was to work with Mani Ratnam again. She also shared that she has completed shooting for both parts of the movie, as it seems the two-part movie has been shot back-to-back.

She also responded when she was asked about reuniting with her real-life husband for a movie project on reel. Aishwarya and abhishek have previously worked together in movies like ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavan’ (which was helmed by Mani Ratnam).

She said that she was open to it and would love it as well but added that her priority at the moment was her family and her daughter Aaradhya.

In the interview, Aishwarya said, “I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir’s Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn’t change my focus for my family and Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya’s last appearance on the big screen was the 2018 movie, Fanney Khan, which received a lukewarm response. The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Before ‘Fanney Khan’, Aishwarya worked in the 2016 movie, ‘Sarbjit’ as well as the Karan Johar directorial, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Abhishek Bachchan too was on a mini acting sabbatical for a couple of years but he is back to full on work mode. His releases, all OTT, in the last couple of years has been praise worthy and critically acclaimed. His recent work credits include, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Bob Biswas’ and ‘Dasvi’. He also worked on the Prime Video web series, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’.

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. Recently in an interview with Indian Express, Abhishek Bachchan too was asked if he would want to work with wife Aishwarya in a movie and he said that he would “love to collaborate with her again” but added that it has to be “the right script at the right time.”