New Delhi, May 19 (IANSlife) For her second walk on the red carpet on the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Paris, Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a shell pink and silver Gaurav Gupta couture gown.

Inspired by the birth of Venus, the goddess of beauty and love, the gown celebrates pure artistic couture and creates an unforgettable fashion moment on the red carpet.

Keeping the hair and make up minimal, the Bollywood actress choose to wear her tresses to one side and kept her look natural.

Recently, musical sensation Cardi B. also choose to wear the Indian designer’s creation in her latest music video and single release.

