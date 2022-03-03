Aishwarya Rai’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ release date out

Mani Ratnam’s epic project Ponniyin Selvan I, a a two-part multilingual mega-starrer will be released in theaters in September 2022. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who plays the lead in this movie has stunned her fans with the first look poster from the movie.

She looks ethereal in the poster and it has got fans very excited about this mega movie. Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from a famous Tamil novel by Kalki titled by the same name as the movie.

The story is about the power struggle in the Chola Empire, set in the 10th century. Given how well received Bahubali was Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions will be excited about the release of this film.

The fact that the movie has been directed by Mani Ratnam and has a stellar cast of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Sobitha Dhulipala among others.

Portions of the movie were shot in Puducherry and the rest was completed on a massive set constructed in Ramoji studios of Hyderabad. Ramoji studios was incidentally where one can also find the massive set made for Bahubali.

Though it is a Tamil movie, it will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Telugu and other languages. The first part, releasing on 30 September, 2022, follows the story of Arulmozhivarman, who goes on to become the Emperor Rajaraja Cholan I. Aishwarya will be playing a double role of mother (queen Mandakini Devi) and daughter (princess Nandini). Evidently, the story is how Nandini manipulates her husband and causes the downfall of the empire.

We can look forward to plenty of action and adventure from this historical mega epic.