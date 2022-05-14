Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is extremely excited as she is debuting with Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s magnum opus ‘Prithviraj’. The film features superstar Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.

Talking about her role in the film she says: “In Prithviraj I am playing the role of Ragini who is Sanyogita’s (Manushi Chhillar) sister. She is there as a strong support to Sanyogita throughout the film and it is a very interesting character. I have really loved playing the character.

“Bagging the role was a normal process of audition. I got a call from Yash Raj casting team and there was a brief interview session at the end of which I got the role.”

“The prep work for the role was long and interesting. We did different look tests to know what kind of attire and hairstyle will go with the character in different parts of the film. Then we did a lot of dance rehearsals besides reading the script again and again. We also did a workshop where our director personally sat with us and described the exact mood he wanted. We all used to rehearse together,” she adds.

On asking about her love for history, Aishwarya shares: “I wouldn’t say that I am well versed with history as it’s a huge subject and I have not read each and everything. During the course of the film I have learned and read a lot of things.

“Since my childhood Prithviraj Chauhan was one king who was my all time favourite. I was mad after the TV show on Star Plus. It’s a great feeling to be a part of a film on my childhood hero. This feeling is priceless and it’s going to be there with me forever.”

So how was the set atmosphere? and she replies: “Actually each and every moment on the set was magical as it was my first film and it’s such a huge Yash Raj film which is a dream for many actors. Just being on the set with so many talented people makes you humble.”

On asking about her experience working with the cast, she says:

“It was amazing to work with Akshay Kumar. He was always jovial and having fun with all the actors. Sonu Sood was amazing. I really loved talking to him when we were not on set and Ashutosh Rana sir used to create a lot of fun moments on set.

“Everyone was amazing. Manushi is very sweet and down to earth and so is her family. She is very hardworking and I believe she will definitely do great in future. She has already made us proud on the world map, she is bright and going to shine.”

Aishwarya also shares her equation with the director scholar Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

“He is one of the biggest names in the industry as he gave us the intriguing, historical show called Chanakya and unforgettable films like Pinjar. I remember my parents were huge fans of his work. To me he is a very big scholar as he has read all the shastra, books and knows almost everything.

He is wise and an intelligent director. Working with him made me so much wiser. He has researched, planned and executed in a great way. I really respect him for his dedication. After the audition when I went to meet him and his team, they would explain everything to us.”

” I asked him if I came to Mumbai to become an actress, do you think if I take up this character then it would affect my future? He said that I have been here for so many years and I have seen that people just need that one break or that one look on the big screen where people can see you. You never know where and when you can click.”

“There have been a lot of examples from our industry that people who have done smaller roles have become very big names and stars. You just have to grab the opportunity. Second thing I asked him was how to execute the role? He said acting is when you don’t act, just be natural. I will always remember this. I have considered him as my mentor as he has helped me a lot to improve during the shoot.”

Aishwarya also shares the theatre experience that audiences are enjoying now.

“People are just running towards theatre as they have been deprived for two years. In the last few months, films have reached 500 cr clubs with massive huge hits. I am definitely sure that even this film will become a huge success.”

