ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya Rajesh has fangirl moment with actress Sneha

By NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has gone on to emerge as one of the top actresses of the Tamil film industry now, says she had a fangirl moment with actress Sneha with whom she worked on an ad film recently.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to give out details, Aishwarya said, “Let me share a small memory. I was a little girl standing in one corner and watching shooting for the first time at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

“My mom was like, ‘Enough! Come, let’s go.’ I was glued watching the beautiful actress Sneha.”

The actress said that she experienced the same awe-struck feeling that she had experienced when she was a child while acting with Sneha recently.

Grateful for the experience, Aishwarya thanked the firm for which the ad was made and its director Balasubramanian Babu Shankar.

20220313-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.