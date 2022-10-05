ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer ‘Driver Jamuna’ to release in November

Director P. Kinslin’s eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘Driver Jamuna’, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, will release in November this year.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday, on the occasion of Dussehra, actress Aishwarya Rajesh said: “Finally, we are coming in November! #DriverJamuna is all set to release in theatres from November!”

The actress also shared a poster with the announcement that the film would release in November.

Aishwarya Rajesh, who is known to break stereotypes, seems to have played yet another role in this film that may well be a first for an actress.

She plays a cab driver in ‘Driver Jamuna’ that’s been directed by Kinslin, whose earlier film, ‘Vathikuchi’, was a critically acclaimed box office success.

The story revolves around a particular trip involving passengers who opt for a shared drive. The trip Aishwarya undertakes is between Walajabad and East Coast Road. The cab driver gets caught in the crossfire between a gang that is out to kill a man, and the cops.

The film, which has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, has music by Ghibran and editing by Ramar.

