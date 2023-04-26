ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aishwarya says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, recently opened up on playing Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

During a media event organised for ‘PS: 2’, Aishwarya, who was seen touching director Mani Ratnam’s feet out of respect, was asked about her special connection with the name Nandini as it’s her character’s name in ‘PS: 2’ as well.

Talking about the same, the actress told the media, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ was very very memorable. She ruled over people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me”.

In ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Aishwarya’ starred with Salman Khan as his love interest who gets married to another man under familial pressure. The other man, essayed by Ajay Devgn soon learns about Nandini’s lost love and they set out to search for Salman’s character of Sameer.

She further mentioned, “That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful”.

‘PS: 2’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 28.

20230426-110604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jim Sarbh reveals Ishwak Singh did somersaults before shooting ‘Rocket Boys...

    ‘Delhi Crime 2’ to pose new challenge for Shefali Shah’s Vartika...

    Armaan Malik wishes strength to those struggling to make ends meet...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Shamita Shetty evicted, roots for Pratik Sehajpal