Aishwarya Sharma all set for her first Diwali with husband Neil Bhatt

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress Aishwarya Sharma is quite excited about her first Diwali post-marriage with her co-star Neil Bhatt. She talks about her Diwali plans and the rituals she will be following during the festival.

Neil and Aishwarya tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their friends and family.

Aishwarya said: “I’ll be here in Mumbai and it will be my first Diwali after marriage so I’m very excited. I really hope we get a day off that day because we’re shooting regularly. I want to do everything which I used to do in my home town. I really miss those days. We do Lakshmi puja over there. It’s a five-day celebration, starting from Dhanteras till Bhai Dooj.”

She added: “I personally love making rangoli and will definitely be making one at our place this year too.”

Aishwarya is fond of sweets and said that it is difficult for her to decide which one she likes. She added that she is fond of sweets prepared by her mother at home.

She went on: “I have a sweet tooth and I like all kinds of sweets, especially the ones that my mother makes at home like shakarpara, gulab jamun and ghevar. If I chose one favourite sweet dish, it would be unfair to the other sweets I mentioned. I love them all equally. I can’t do partiality!”

About what she is going to miss this year, she said: “This time I’ll be missing home a lot as this will be my first Diwali without them. At the same time, I am really happy too as this is my first Diwali with my husband.”

