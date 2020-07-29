Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanks fans after Covid recovery

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has penned a note to express her gratitude to fans for praying for her and her family in their Covid-19 battle.

Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. She and Aaradhya have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital.

Aishwarya used her Instagram handle to tell her fans that she is “overwhelmed” with their love.

“Thank you so so much for all your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab… and me truly overwhelmed and forever indebted… God bless you all,” she wrote.