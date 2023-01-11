INDIA

AIUDF chief Ajmal hand in glove with BJP: Jairam

NewsWire
Once allies in Assam, Congress on Wednesday flayed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks against the grand-old party and accused him of being hand in glove with state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While attacking the Congress state leaders, Ajmal has alleged that they are working with BJP.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Badruddin Ajmal has made the most “unacceptable” and totally “bogus” remarks against the Congress leadership in Assam. He termed the remarks “blatantly defamatory”.

“It is true that the Congress and the AIUDF fought the last Assembly elections as allies. That decision had not been easy for the Congress. But it was taken with the belief that Shri Ajmal will be a consistent and reliable partner who would strengthen secular forces in the state and in the country, “Jairam said.

He alleged that the election results revealed that Ajmal had worked out an understanding with the Assam Chief Minister. The two had worked out an understanding with the sole purpose of maligning and defaming the Congress and its leadership.

“Shaken by the extraordinary success of Shri Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as that of the Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam and Shri Ajmal have mounted this latest attack,” he said.

Jairam alleged that Ajmal is nothing but a mouthpiece for the BJP like some other parties such as the AIMIM. He has nothing whatsoever to do with the UPA as he claims.

