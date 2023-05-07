INDIA

AIUDF MLA praises BJP minister in Assam, party fumes

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has issued a show-cause notice to one of its MLAs for publicly “praising” a BJP Minister in Assam, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Nijam Uddin Choudhury, who is an MLA from Algapur constituency in southern Assam was asked to answer within seven days, as per the notice issued to him.

“It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023,” AIUDF General Secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said in the notice to Choudhury.

According to Ahmed, Choudhury’s comments have violated AIUDF principles and status, harming the party’s reputation and igniting “serious controversies” in the political sector.

He stated in the notification that using such statements are examples of serious misconduct and would result in disciplinary action.

Hazarika is in charge of a number of portfolios, including information and public relations, water resources, and parliamentary affairs in the BJP-led government in Assam.

