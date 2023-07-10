The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has moved the Supreme Court against the draft delimitation proposal in Assam recently published by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

AIUDF vice president Suzam Uddin Laskar has filed a lawsuit in the apex court on July 8 challenging the draft proposal on the delineation of the state’s Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies.

In the draft delimitation proposal, two constituencies — Patherkandi in Karimganj and the Katlicherra in Hailakandi — were eliminated.

Instead, some seats were added in other parts of the state.

In the petition, Laskar, who is the an MLA from Katlicherra, has requested for the constituencies be drawn according to the 2011 census.

He further told the court that the release of the draft delimitation proposal had sparked intense hostility in Karimganj, Goalpara, Hailakandi and Barpeta districts, which are heavily populated by minorities.

The Assam delimitation procedure has sparked protests from nearly all of the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, a team of AIUDF has been camping in the national capital for the last few days to meet the Chief Election Commissioner to voice their opposition to the draft proposal.

Notably, the Supreme Court is also hearing another case regarding the Assam delimitation procedure.

