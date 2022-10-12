INDIASCI-TECH

AIWA launches flagship portable bluetooth speaker in India

NewsWire
0
0

Adding to its acoustic portfolio, Japanese consumer durable brand AIWA on Wednesday launched its latest portable Bluetooth speaker for Rs 34,990 in India.

The ‘Meteor MI-X330’ speaker is equipped with high-power rechargeable batteries and strong build quality.

The portable Bluetooth speaker is available at AIWA India’s official website and key retail stores, said the company.

“The ‘Luxury Acoustics Speaker’ range has been the most successful range of products for AIWA in the past year and the brand has been able to compete and establish its footing into the elite high-end speaker bracket that comprises iconic global brands,” said Ajay Mehta, MD, AIWA India.

“We hope to continue building the number of AIWA users further with exciting products over next year. Meteor is just a start and we are confident that the product will deliver stunning performance,” he added.

The speaker comes equipped with multiple features such as 24-bit music quality audio over Bluetooth 5.0, two passive bass radiators for even distribution of sound, two 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type-C charging point, that enables 6-7 hours of charging time and playback time of 6-10 hours.

Moreover, the speaker is powered by a 5000mAh battery which delivers a 60W of powerful sound and is also equipped with a circular LED display, a control panel, and a 3.5mm AUX-IN, said the company.

20221012-154806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘PLI scheme, comprehensive space policy needed for space sector in India’

    After being slammed, K’taka Cong MLA regrets ‘hijab prevents rape’ comment

    Ram belongs to ‘Vishva’: Farooq Abdullah’s impassioned speech in LS

    Paytm-inspired Harvard team creating similar app for Americans