Adding to its acoustic portfolio, Japanese consumer durable brand AIWA on Wednesday launched its latest portable Bluetooth speaker for Rs 34,990 in India.

The ‘Meteor MI-X330’ speaker is equipped with high-power rechargeable batteries and strong build quality.

The portable Bluetooth speaker is available at AIWA India’s official website and key retail stores, said the company.

“The ‘Luxury Acoustics Speaker’ range has been the most successful range of products for AIWA in the past year and the brand has been able to compete and establish its footing into the elite high-end speaker bracket that comprises iconic global brands,” said Ajay Mehta, MD, AIWA India.

“We hope to continue building the number of AIWA users further with exciting products over next year. Meteor is just a start and we are confident that the product will deliver stunning performance,” he added.

The speaker comes equipped with multiple features such as 24-bit music quality audio over Bluetooth 5.0, two passive bass radiators for even distribution of sound, two 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type-C charging point, that enables 6-7 hours of charging time and playback time of 6-10 hours.

Moreover, the speaker is powered by a 5000mAh battery which delivers a 60W of powerful sound and is also equipped with a circular LED display, a control panel, and a 3.5mm AUX-IN, said the company.

