Aizawl FC sign 6 local players to add depth for I-League

Aizawl, Sep 12 (IANS) Former champions Aizawl FC have signed as many as six local talents in an attempt to revive their fortunes in the I-League after they finished just above the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows in the last edition.

Head coach Stanley Rozario sounded optimistic about his fresh recruits as they will add “more depth and vigour” to the squad ahead of the season.

“We have followed these players closely for a long time before signing them. They will add more depth and vigour to our squad. Now, it’s up to us to get them into the system quickly and get going once the season kicks off,” the former India assistant coach said.

Aizawl recruited three midfielders in the likes of David Laltlansanga, Vanlalnghenga and Thasiama, besides signing three defenders Vanlalzuidika, K.Lalmalsawma and PC Laldinpuia to improve their defensive credibility.

Meanwhile, the Reds leaked 19 goals last season while scoring only 17, better than only Indian Arrows and Real Kashmir FC.

