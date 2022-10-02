INDIA

Ajay Bhadoo appointed Deputy Election Commissioner

Senior IAS officer Ajay Bhadoo was on Sunday appointed the Deputy Election Commissioner.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment.

A Gujarat cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, he will hold the post till July 24, 2024, an official notification said.

“Appointment of Ajay Bhadoo, IAS (GJ: 1999), as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years up to 24/07/2024 or until further orders, which is earlier,” it read.

