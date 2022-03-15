ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay, Big B’s ‘Runway 34’ teaser shows scary reality at 35,000 feet

By NewsWire
0
0

The teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Runway 34’ was unveiled by Bollywood star Salman Khan on Tuesday morning.

The 47-second video clip showcases a thrilling ride in an aircraft flown by Ajay and Rakul with difficulties coming towards them as they cannot land their flight due to heavy rainfall.

Alongside the teaser, Salman wrote on Twitter: “I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34.”

Inspired by true events, the trailer of this edge of the seat thriller will be released on March 21.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, ‘Runway 34’ is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

‘Runway 34’ is landing on Eid, April 29.

20220315-120605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.