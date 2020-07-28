Ajay Devgn marks 14 years of the iconic ‘Omkara’

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Omkara clocked 14 years on Tuesday, and its lead actor Ajay Devgn walked down the memory lane to recall the film for its bold characters, iconic dialogues and melodious music.

The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to post a special note for the film, along with a poster highlighting the milestone.

“From bold characters to iconic dialogues to melodious music, Omkara is a special one for us. Celebrating blockbuster #14YearsofOmkara,” he posted.