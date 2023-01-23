ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn extends his wishes to Athiya, Rahul ahead of their wedding

The wedding bells are ringing for Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul on Monday and good wishes are pouring in for the soon to be married couple.

On Monday, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to send his wishes to the couple.

Sharing a picture of the couple, he wrote: “Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul.”

“Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. (heart emoji) Ajay,” his tweet further read.

Ajay and Suniel, both of whom are one of the most loved stars from the era of the 1990s, are known to be close friends.

The two have worked together in films like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Cash’ and several others.

Reportedly, the wedding will be an intimate affair with close to 100 guests in attendance.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty told all the photographers that the couple will pose for pictures afterwards.

In a video seen on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s account, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi.

He is heard telling them: “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko.”

