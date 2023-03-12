ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn flags off the ‘Bholaa’ yatra from Mumbai

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’ truck is going on a road trip across nine cities in India creating a one-stop ‘Bholaa’ hub with fun activities and entertainment.

The makers have come up with a unique idea to ensure that the world of ‘Bholaa’ reaches the masses by announcing a special ‘Bholaa’ Yatra. The ‘Bholaa’ truck will be going to Thane, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The Bholaa truck will be placed in a well-known location in each city and a fun-filled evening will be organised for the people of the cities. Audience can watch the trailer of Bholaa, participate in special activities and win Bholaa merchandise.

The truck was flagged on March 11 by Ajay from Mumbai at an event and encouraging people to visit the truck and be part of the Bholaa Yatra.

‘Bholaa’ is all set to arrive on March 30.

