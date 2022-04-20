HeftyVerse is a web 3.0 initiative by Hungama and this company is all set make a big splash in the metaverse.

The brand has forged a metaverse collaboration with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn to launch the ‘Runway 34’ game.

The game will be themed around the much awaited, movie releasing in cinemas on April 29, 2022 starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Akanksha Singh and Boman Irani.

The game was reportedly launched at an event that was attended by the founder of HeftyVerse and Hungama, Neeraj Rao and ‘Runway 34‘ actor, producer and director, Ajay Devgn.

This is the second such announcement between Ajay Devgn and HeftyVerse. In March, the actor took his first steps in the metaverse as Rudra, the OTT character he played in the Disney+ Hotstar original series, ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness.

The new ‘Runway 34’ game will be available to gamers on HeftyVerse.xyz and the game will allow users to be a part of an exciting and engaging experience throughout.

This game will bring in both movie fans as well as gamers who will be Ajay Devgn’s co-pilots and will be attempting to make a safe landing.

Like in the movie, the gamers will have to race against time, while Ajay Devgn’s character in the movie Captain Vikrant Khanna will be relaying all the instructions to the players (co-pilot).

As per the makers of the game, it is a challenging game and the intensity levels get tougher as the game progresses.

HeftyVerse is also offering a bundle of digital collectibles of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the movie as NFTs for users playing the game.

Speaking about the latest collaboration, Neeraj Roy said, “Metaverse is the new frontier of the internet and an innovative medium to engage with audiences and fans. It is a big boon for the Indian film industry and is sure to change the way we have experienced cinema. Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable actors in the industry, whose movies are eagerly anticipated by his fans all around the world. We look forward to fans enjoying the NFT game, engaging, playing as well as purchasing the many digital collectibles available.”

Ajay Devgn too seemed excited to be a part of the metaverse again and said, “It’s great to be back on the metaverse, that too with Hungama. It’s important to adapt to the times and be present on the mediums whose popularity continues to soar with every passing day. With Runway 34 being so gripping and filled with non-stop suspense, I share the same excitement as each one of them to play the game. Having been part of an association that continues to create immersive and real-life experiences for viewers across the globe, I look forward to entertaining my fans in the metaverse.”