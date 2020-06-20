Trending now

Ajay Devgn lends voice power to web show ‘Lal Bazaar’

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Ajay Devgn has lent his voice to the trailer of the new web show “Lal Bazaar”, and actress Ronjini Chakraborty, who plays a pivotal role, is in complete awe of the Bollywood star.

“Ajay Devgn joining and also lending his voice to the trailer of the show has just given the series a somewhat larger than life image and has definitely been an icing on the cake. The credibility of the show just got increased by a huge level. (We are) really happy and grateful for it,” Ronjini said.

The show is based on the lives of police officers working in the homicide department at Lal Bazaar — the iconic police headquarters of Kolkata Police. It is a bilingual show shot in Hindi and Bengali.

Speaking about her role, Ronjini said: “Farzana is a young girl who lives in the slum and takes care of her father. She is sole bread earner. Due to certain circumstances she has to take up prostitution. Every character is mysterious and a mystery unfolds with every episode. Farzana is mysterious and she has so much going within her but she is not able to express. She is also righteous and fearless, stands for justice. She is vulnerable, yet has a big heart.”

The show also features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra and Gaurav Chakrabarty. It is streaming on Zee5.

–IANS

sim/vnc

