ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn on how he keeps himself away from negativity

By NewsWire
0
15

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has talked about how he deals with negativity coming his way.

“You can’t change the way people think. It is their prerogative. One can stay away from negativity by focusing on the goal,” Ajay said during a conversation with IANS.

The 52-year-old star, who is married to actress Kajol, has ventured into the digital world with the web-series ‘Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness’.

A remake of the successful British series ‘Luther’, ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ is an engaging and dark take on a policeman’s journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

It sees Ajay Devgn’s titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

It was released on March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

The crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

20220306-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.