ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty ‘make good start’ for ‘Singham Again’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty have started prepping for the the third installment of the “Singham” franchise.

Ajay took to his Instagram and made an announcement. He also shared a photo of him and Rohit.

“Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster”, read the caption.

The director commented on Ajay’s post, “Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar Aag bhi hai”.

During the promotions of his latest directorial “Cirkus”, Rohit had announced that actress Deepika Padukone will also have a part in the sequel. He confirmed that she will be taking the bad guys down in a cop avatar.

“Singham” first released in 2011. It serves as first installment of Rohit’s ‘Cop Universe’. A remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same title by Hari, the film stars Ajay in the lead role as a police officer named Bajirao Singham alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj who reprises his role as in original.

Following the film’s success, the actor-director duo collaborated for sequel “Singham Returns”, which hit the screens in 2014.

20230102-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Need to organise more music festivals: Santosh Nahar

    Vaani Kapoor: Want to take as many plunges as possible

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi to go away as...

    Rithvik Dhanjani on break-up with long-time girlfriend Asha Negi