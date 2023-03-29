ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ajay Devgn says Tabu effortlessly takes to the tone of her characters

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Bholaa’, recently shared his experience of directing Tabu in the film. Both the actors have collaborated on numerous occasions as co-actors or in the capacity of actor-director.

Talking about directing Tabu, Ajay said: “She is very spontaneous; that’s what I like about her. Apart from that, she takes to the tone so perfectly that you don’t need to take it any further as a director. There is an emotional scene between Bholaa and Tabu’s character Diana where I think she’s done a fabulous job.”

The director-actor also spoke about the equipment used in ‘Bholaa’. He told IMDb during the segment ‘On The Scene’: “We’ve created different kinds of cameras in-house to align with the budgets of an Indian film. We designed robotic cameras which moved by themselves to get action shots which are otherwise impossible and too risky for cameramen to shoot.”

‘Bholaa’, directed by Ajay Devgn, stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

