Ajay Devgn has been taking a keen interest in filmmaking and it seems like he enjoys his time behind the camera as much as he likes being in front of it.

As per reports, he is all set to direct his fourth feature, an intense emotional drama titled, ‘Bholaa’ which stars Tabu and himself in the lead.

Ajay Devgn’s previous directorial credits include, ‘Shivaay’, ‘U, Me Aur Hum’ and ‘Runway 34’. He is once again back in the director’s chair and is in fact on course to finish the principal photography of ‘Bholaa’ by August 20, 2022.

When Ajay Devgn was asked how he managed to finish filming another movie so soon when he only just released ‘Runway 34’, Ajay Devgn answered matter-of-factly and said, “Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!’’

‘Bholaa’ is the official Hindi remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie, ‘Kaithi’, which released in 2019. ‘Kaithi, an action thriller was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In Tamil, the word ‘Kaithi’ means prisoner and the original movie revolves around a prisoner, played by actor Karthi, who helps out cops when they are attacked by smugglers.

In exchange for his help, the police promise they will help him reunite with his estranged daughter. In Tamil, besides Karthi, the movie starred Dheena and Narain. It was produced by S.R. Prabhu and S.R. Prakashbabu under the Dream Warrior Pictures and it was co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek of Vivekananda Pictures.

Ajay Devgn’s last appearance was in ‘Runway 34’ in April 2022. His next release is Indra Kumar’s ‘Thank God’, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth Malhotra.