Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of gravity-defying action in ‘Bholaa’

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has treated his fans with a six minute long video of gravity-defying bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from his upcoming film ‘Bholaa’.

Ajay said: “The action of ‘Bholaa’ is one of the highlights of the film. The truck-bike chase was the toughest to execute. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgn) was around to see the film. He probably would have given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating film action.”

“He was in a league by himself. But, he would have understood where I’m coming from. I must add, somewhere what my father did has stayed with me.”

The actor is known as “Mass Maharaja” because he knows the pulse of his audience has become synonymous with doing startling stunts for the last three decades.

Ajay took to Twitter, to treat his fans with the clip and wrote: “Here’s a glimpse of the 6 mins long, bike-truck chase sequence shot in 11 days from Bholaa. Experience the action sequence in IMAX 3D. #BholaaBikeTruckChase #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch

#Tabu #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal.”

The highlight of the film is a prolonged bike-truck sequence that was shot over 11 days with fighters, specialists and supervisors from India and Europe. The bike sequences seen in the teaser and trailer of the film are some of the most-impressive sequences. The lead actor himself has performed bike scenes.

20230323-132603

